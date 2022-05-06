Big Brother Canada 10 finale: Is Josh Nash or Kevin Jacobs the winner?

Tonight’s Big Brother Canada 10 finale had a lot going for it from the very start, whether it be a fantastic final 3 or some interesting competitions.

Yet, the funniest thing is that a single math problem may have been what settled the entirety of the game. After Kevin won the first part of the final HoH and Josh the second, the two tied things up in the final part. This led to the big question: How many hours did everyone in the jury stay in the house? Josh won, and he had the power to determine the future.

Our feeling is simple: The moment Josh won that last part, he had more or less won the season. It came down from there to who he wanted to sit next two. We thought that whoever won the last part would send the other person home, so we were SHOCKED that he chose to keep Kevin in the game. He was probably the strategic force of most of the season, but it’s to succeed in modern Big Brother in front of a jury without winning competitions.

So, here we go: Kevin versus Josh for all the marbles. It still feels inexplicable why Josh would bring him to the end, but thanks to his comp wins, he may win in spite of it.

What did you think about the Big Brother Canada 10 finale overall?

Who were you rooting for going into the episode? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for other updates you do not want to miss. (Photo: Global.)

