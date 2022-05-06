Girls5eva season 2 episode 4 air date: What lies ahead?

Following the big season 2 premiere today on Peacock, are you curious to learn about the Girls5eva season 2 episode 4 air date? Want more on what’s to come moving forward?

Well, the first thing we should note here is that Peacock is doing the same thing that a lot of streaming services are with their programming: Giving you a few episodes at once, and then spacing it out to a certain degree. This means that episode 4 is going to be coming out next week, and the hope is that it will have a chance to accumulate viewers as time goes on.

Will this season be the one this show becomes a breakout hit? We know that Peacock would love that, given that this show comes from the winning duo of Tina Fey and Robert Carlock. When you consider their overall body of work, it’s easy to imagine them succeeding here, as well.

We know that a lot of the next few episodes are going to be all about the perfect album, and the group will stop at nothing to get to the next level. Whether they are successful at that, however, very much remains to be seen. Take a look at the full Girls5eva season 2 episode 4 synopsis below for some other insight:

Summer’s parents urge her to stay chaste until she finds “The Two”; Dawn gets a little too close to Ray during a late night at the studio; Wickie dates a celebrity whom she cannot name due to an NDA.

It’s our hope that Girls5eva continues to develop and build its story over the next few weeks, while also making us laugh every single step of the way.

