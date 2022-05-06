Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 1 episode 2 trailer: The road ahead

As you prepare for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 1 episode 2 to Paramount+ next week, what can you expect to see? What will make the show stand out from the others on the streaming service.

We know that this may sound somewhat surprising in this TV climate where everyone is pushing for things to be more and more complicated, but that doesn’t have to be the case here. Christopher Pike’s story is one of a guy who has decided to undergo this bold new journey to places all over the universe. First contact is a part of it; so is working with his crew.

Strange New Worlds is a show that really feels, at least one episode in, like it is trying to honor the original — which makes sense, given the presence of so many familiar years. The trailer below allows us to see more of where things are going to the rest of the season, and it feels both fun and imaginative. We do hope that there are some standalone stories in here, largely because that has been unfairly labeled as a bad thing over the past few years. What made some early Trek so special is that each episode and story could move you in entirely new ways.

At least so far, this show has the potential to be one of the best we’ve seen in the franchise in a good while. We love the cast (Anson Mount has been a favorite since Hell on Wheels), the visuals are stunning, and it feels both nostalgic and new at the same exact time. While there may not be a lot of specifics about episode 2 out there right now, what more needs to be said? At this point, we largely know what matters the most: The journey.

