Big Sky season 2 episode 17 spoilers: The road to the epic finale

Next week on Big Sky season 2 episode 17, we’re going to see an installment titled “Family Matters” — and we have a good feeling that it’s not about the sitcom. Instead, this is going to be largely about how far Scarlett is willing to go in order to protect her daughter. There could be some drastic consequences that come of her actions, so we’d say to prepare for that now — though, in general, we’d also say to prepare for almost anything and everything with us so close to the finale. Characters could die, there could be dramatic twists and turns, and nothing could be as it was by the time we get to the end here.

To get a few more details now all about what’s coming, be sure to check out the full Big Sky season 2 episode 17 synopsis below:

“Family Matters” – A concerned Jenny searches for Travis while Scarlett, desperate to protect her daughter, Phoebe, makes an unexpected phone call that could change the course of more than one life. Elsewhere, tensions rise at the Bhullar ranch when Jag finds out the truth about his father and Travis’ identity is revealed, leading Alicia to advise Veer it may be time to step down, on “Big Sky,” THURSDAY, MAY 12 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, V) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

What makes this finale all the more unnerving, at least for us, is the uncertain future of Big Sky in general. We still don’t know if the series is coming back or not. While we’d love to imagine that it is, at the same time we have to be realistic and remember that some shows get canceled. This could be one. With that in mind, it’s our advice to enjoy the show while we have it the next couple of weeks.

