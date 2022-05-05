Is Big Sky new tonight on ABC? Season 2 episode 16 expectations

Is Big Sky new tonight over on ABC? Are we finally going to get season 2 episode 16 on the air after a long hiatus the past few weeks?

We know that there are only three episodes left this season and with that, we expect the writers to go into overdrive when it comes to finishing off some of these stories. There’s still a lot to unravel here, whether it be trust issues around Travis, what’s going on with Ren and Jag, and also what the future holds for Cassie and Jenny in general. We don’t expect resolution on every story in the finale, but we’re going to get at least some.

The path to the finale does begin tonight, as you’re going to get an episode titled “Keys to the Kingdom.” Be sure to check out the Big Sky season 2 episode 16 synopsis for more insight all about the story:

“Keys to the Kingdom” – Relationships are put to the test all over town as Jenny senses something is off with Travis; Ren and Jag’s suspicions of their father and Alicia grow; and Cassie, Jerrie and Lindor find themselves at a crossroads on an all-new episode of “Big Sky,” THURSDAY, MAY 5 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, V) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

If you haven’t seen the promo for this episode yet, you can also watch that at the bottom of this article. There aren’t any huge spoilers in it but like with most other shows, Big Sky is clearly saving some of its biggest and most dramatic stuff for the end of the season. Expect a lot of action, and also expect at least a character or two to die. That’s just what we see here the majority of the time in this world.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Big Sky right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Big Sky season 2 episode 16?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







