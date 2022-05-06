Law & Order: Organized Crime season 2 episode 21: Stabler in danger!

We don’t think this will come as a surprise to anyone out there, but Law & Order: Organized Crime season 2 episode 21 will feature a lot of danger. In particular, this is danger geared towards none other than Elliot Stabler. He will have to navigate through another major challenge as there’s a major threat on his life. Webb is clearly in the Big Bad position now, but taking them down is a little harder than it first appears.

Is there going to be closure within this episode? Ultimately, we have our fair share of doubts. Remember for a moment here that this is the penultimate story of the season, and we tend to think that NBC and the producers are going to want to extend things until the finale.

Want to get a few more details about what else you are specifically going to see? Then go ahead and check out the full Law & Order: Organized Crime season 2 episode 21 synopsis below:

05/12/2022 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Thursday) : When the task force discovers a threat to Stabler’s life, the pressure is on to gather all the evidence to put Webb away for good. Donnelly gives the Brotherhood surprising news. Nova is forced to take a drastic step to keep her brother safe. TV-14

One other thing we want

Can we just go ahead and get a season 3 renewal? It feels almost inevitable that the show is coming back for more and yet, the folks at the network are so hesitant to give us that already. It’d just be nice to be able to breathe a little bit easier before we see the heart-pounding end of the season.

Related – Check out more news on Organized Crime right away

What do you most want to see on Law & Order: Organized Crime season 2 episode 21?

How do you think that Stabler is going to get out of this situation? Let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to stick around the site for other updates on the entire franchise. (Photo: NBC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







