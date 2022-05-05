Blue Bloods season 12 finale: What’s the most likely cliffhanger?

We know that the Blue Bloods season 12 finale is set to arrive on CBS this Friday and with that in mind, we’re hoping for a few surprises. In the past the show hasn’t always delivered on some cliffhangers, but isn’t it still a fun thing to think about?

For the sake of this article, we especially want to dive into what the best possible cliffhanger could be — the sort of thing that would get us excited about whatever the future could hold.

Could it be tied to Jamie or Danny? Given that the two are cornerstones of the show, it makes sense to think about them as possible candidates. Yet, there also isn’t much setup for a cliffhanger with either one of them right now. They are each settled into their position at the force, and we’d want to see more buildup if something big was to happen with either one of them. The same goes for Frank. Henry faced some health problems on this past episode, but he seemed to be in a good spot by the end of the hour.

So with that in mind, why not cast the focus on some of the women? For now, Erin and Eddie feel like the most likely subjects of any particular surprise at the end.

For Erin, the benefit of a cliffhanger would be to set the stage for a District Attorney campaign in the fall; the writers have been hinting at this for a while, and it would be nice to see the show full-on committing to this down the road. It’d give Bridget Moynahan, by far, one of her biggest story arcs ever.

When it comes to Eddie, remember that the character has also been at the center of stories when it comes to a possible move at the NYPD. Maybe she becomes a Sergeant, or she shifts over her focus and becomes an SVU detective. We know that the writers like to have their characters each doing new and different things, and we certainly think that will be the focus with her.

What sort of finale cliffhanger do you want on Blue Bloods season 12, if any?

