Call Me Kat season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at Fox? The latest

Following tonight’s big finale at Fox, can you expect a Call Me Kat season 3 renewal? Or, is the more likely situation that the show gets canceled? This is a show with some star power, but does that mean that we’ll really get more?

We should note, first and foremost, that there were some questions about the show’s future even before it premiered. That had a little less to do with the show itself, and more to do with star Mayim Bialik’s busy schedule. She and Ken Jennings have alternated hosting duties for Jeopardy! for most of the season and at some point, we do tend to think that the show will settle on a single person. (The only way they may not is if one of them does the daytime show full-time and the other one takes on the specials.) It may be hard for Mayim to balance out a sitcom and a game show of this magnitude all at once, and she has said in the past that if possible, she’d love to be the full-time Jeopardy! host.

Now that season 2 of Call Me Kat has actually premiered, there are some other questions that stem from its ratings so far. The series has averaged overall a 0.4 rating in the 18-49 demographic and over 1.8 million live viewers a week, and these averages are inflated somewhat by the premiere, which followed NFL football. It’s a show that is down more than 30% in both measures from season 1, and that rarely ever bodes well for a program’s future.

Yet, is there still a reason to think that it could come back? The biggest thing that Call Me Kat probably has going for it is the performance of other stuff on the network, in particular when it comes to comedies. They don’t have anything generating good ratings here so unless there’s a great pilot for the fall/winter, they’re going to need shows. That’s especially true with Fox having Thursdays open in the fall with Thursday Night Football heading to Amazon.

