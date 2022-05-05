Is Young Sheldon new tonight on CBS? Now that we’re into the month of May, are we getting the home stretch of season 5?

Let’s go ahead and define the answer to that as a bit complicated. Unfortunately, there is no new episode of the show tonight. There are some big May sweeps episodes coming (two, in fact), but they won’t kick off until next week. This will give the network a little bit of momentum heading out of this season. We already know that Young Sheldon is coming back for a season 6 most likely in the fall, so there’s nothing to be concerned about there. With that, you can devote your time and energy instead instead worrying about the stories taking place on-screen. Take, for example, what’s going on with Georgie and Mandy in the aftermath of her pregnancy. It is going to reverberate through the entire Cooper family for the rest of the season, and we’ve already heard that Emily Osment will be a series regular moving into season 6.

Want a few more specifics? We’re happy to provided synopses for the final episodes of the season below; after all, they do help to paint a pretty specific picture…

Season 5 episode 21, “White Trash, Holy Rollers and Punching People” – As the church congregation gossips about Georgie, Missy stands up for her brother, and Sheldon is distracted by the family drama, on YOUNG SHELDON, Thursday, May 12 (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Season 5 episode 22, “A Clogged Pore, a Little Spanish and the Future” – Sheldon struggles to cope with the first signs of puberty. Also, Mary and George Sr. hunt for new jobs, and Georgie and Meemaw take a business trip across the border, on the fifth season finale of YOUNG SHELDON, Thursday, May 19 (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

