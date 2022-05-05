Next week on The Flight Attendant season 2 episode 6, it is abundantly clear that Cassie Bowden is in deep trouble. Some of it is of her own doing; another part of it seems to be multiple forces conspiring against her.

The first thing we should do here is issue a reminder of where we left off; at the end of this week’s episode, we saw one of the best performances of Kaley Cuoco’s career as her character relapsed. Not only that, but we also learned that she had been lying to everyone about her year-long sobriety. She slipped twice while in New York, and this was one of her primary motivations for moving out to Los Angeles. She thought a fresh start would change her; she also thought that if she were to stop drinking, a lot of her problems would go away. That didn’t happen.

It’s like Cassie was told this week: The first thing she needs to realize is that alcoholism never really goes away. This is a demon that will stay with her, and she will have to continuously fight it. Doing so will not be easy or convenient.

Moving into episode 6, it’s clear that she is still seeing multiple versions of herself, and there is still the issue of her potentially being framed. All of that stuff is very-much still present, and there are major questions around her as to who she can trust. We have to think about all of that moving forward, and we’re also going to be seeing the debut of Sharon State as Cassie’s mom. Her family is reuniting to the reflect on the death of her father, and maybe this could be a time for healing. Of course, the flip side is that it could be a slide into further turmoil.

