Is Grey’s Anatomy new tonight on ABC? Is this show and Station 19 back from what is an extended hiatus the past couple of weeks?

We don’t want to keep anyone waiting for too long here, so let’s go ahead and share the good news: There are new episodes for BOTH of the shows starting at 8:00 p.m. Eastern. We know that there’s some emotional stuff coming across these two hours. On Station 19, for example, you’re going to be seeing Andy Herrera in court, wrestling with the aftermath of everything that happened to her. This is a situation that is not going to go away for her anytime soon, so she has to prepare for that.

Luckily, Grey’s Anatomy could have a few lighter moments from start to finish, and also is poised to bring back Kate Walsh as Addison! It’s always a thrill to have a little bit of nostalgia injected into this world again.

To get some more insight on both of these episodes, we’ve got a pair of promos below — plus the official synopses, if you have not seen them already.

Station 19 season 5 episode 16, “Death and the Maiden” – Andy’s fate remains unknown as a trial date is set. Meanwhile, Vic and Sullivan are approached by an unexpected guest, and the crew responds to a row of townhouses on fire on a new episode of “Station 19,” THURSDAY, MAY 5 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Grey’s Anatomy season 18 episode 16, “Should I Stay or Should I Go” – Bailey faces an unhappy Catherine who is facing audits for several of her Foundation hospitals. Meanwhile, Addison is back at Grey Sloan; tensions rise between Meredith and Richard, and Owen returns to work on a new episode of “Grey’s Anatomy,” THURSDAY, MAY 5 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Grey’s Anatomy, including other updates on the future

What do you most want to see on Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 tonight on ABC?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







