Grey’s Anatomy season 18 episode 17 spoilers: Could Nick stay in Seattle?

Grey’s Anatomy season 18 episode 17 is set to arrive on ABC come May 12, and it feels already that there are a lot of questions that could be answered in this. Take, for example, what’s happening when it comes to Meredith Grey and Nick Marsh’s future.

At the moment, it appears as though Ellen Pompeo’s character is strongly considering taking the job in Minnesota. That is what we got at the end of this past episode, and going into the next episode on May 5, there’s likely even more chatter around this. With that being said, though, there’s another possibility we’re wondering: Is it possible that Nick could find a way to move to Seattle long-term? We know that Meredith isn’t moving to Minnesota strictly with him in mind, but we’re sure it’s a consideration; if she decides not to take that job, we’re sure that he could start to think about heading west. If Scott Speedman’s character really wants something to work here in the long-term, he probably realizes that it’s going to be hard for them to live in separate states all of the time.

We can’t say for sure that Nick is fully considering this; the Grey’s Anatomy season 18 episode 17 synopsis just hints at it:

“I’ll Cover You” – A former patient of Link’s, Simon, is in the ER with his pregnant wife; and Bailey receives an offer from Nick on a new episode of “Grey’s Anatomy,” THURSDAY, MAY 12 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

What other thing could Nick be offering to Bailey? That’s just what makes the most sense, and we certainly think that he has the sort of medical skills that could be very useful around the Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. 100% it’s something that we would love to see at least discussed.

