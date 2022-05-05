Star Trek: Picard season 3 premiere date hopes at Paramount+

Following today’s epic season 2 finale, what could we expect in terms of a Star Trek: Picard season 3 premiere date? Is there any one specific thing to prepare for here?

We should note, first and foremost, that the Sir Patrick Stewart series is 100% coming back. It was ordered for another season quite some time ago, and the plan was for season 2 and season 3 to largely shoot back to back. This was a way to better accommodate production schedules, and allow for the writers’ room to really plan out the story all in a significant chunk.

For those who have not heard yet, season 3 is going to be as big of a celebration of all things Trek as you are going to find, with LeVar Burton (Geordi La Forge), Gates McFadden (Beverly Crusher), and Michael Dorn (Worf) all coming on board in some form. Jonathan Frakes (Riker), Marina Sirtis (Troi) and Brent Spiner (Data) are also reprising their roles, which they played previously on Picard in the early going.

Now comes the bittersweet news: Season 3 is going to be the final one at Paramount+. We really shouldn’t sit here and pretend to be altogether surprised by this, largely because it’s hard to be. It’s been a gift to get Stewart back at all as this character, and for Paramount to be able to return to one of the most important characters of the entire Star Trek franchise. At least we know already that there are a ton of other shows out there worth enjoying from this franchise, whether it be Star Trek: Discovery or the newly-arrived Strange New Worlds.

It’ll be a while before we get a season 3 premiere date for Picard, but our hope is to see it at some point in early 2023.

