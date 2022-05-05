Outlander season 7 spoilers: Meet the older William Ransom!

Outlander season 7 is currently in production, and the folks at Starz have wasted no time announcing the first addition.

Today, Starz announced that Lost in Space actor Charles Vandervaart has signed on to play the older version of William Ransom, Jamie’s biological son, on the upcoming season of the show. He’s been significantly aged up since we last saw him, but that should not come as that much of a surprise. A good bit of time has passed around Fraser’s Ridge, and William is now a young man preparing to help the British Army. Here is how the network describes him:

Raised by his stepfather, Lord John Grey (David Berry), William, the ninth Earl of Ellesmere, is a highly anticipated character from the book series. In season seven, William arrives in Wilmington full of patriotic zeal and enthusiasm to join the British Army and help put an end to the escalating tensions in the American Colonies. As fans may remember from season three, William is actually the biological son of Jamie Fraser, though he does not know the truth of his parentage. On the surface, William Ransom is a courteous aristocrat but simmering under the surface is a Highlander’s fire.

Want to hear more now from the executive producers of the show? Then just take a look at the following statements:

Matthew B. Roberts, showrunner – “We are happy to welcome Charles to the Fraser family for season seven of ‘Outlander,’ joining the cast with the other talented actors that bring our stories to life. Scotland will again be our production home as the Frasers and MacKenzies try to make a home against the backdrop of the Revolutionary War. This season promises more adventure, time travel and emotional peril than any season before”

Maril Davis, EP – “The character of William Ransom is a wonderful role, and one fans have been eager to see. Finding someone with the talent and physicality to play Jamie’s son was a daunting task, but Charles’ charisma was evident during the audition process and we are excited to see what he will bring to William’s multi layered journey.”

Outlander season 7 does not have a premiere date, but we suspect the 16-episode season will be broken up into two parts.

