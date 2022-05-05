This Is Us season 6 spoilers: Could Miguel appear again before it ends?

We’ve had a couple of days now to process what happened to Miguel on This Is Us season 6. Are we over it? Not at all. Losing Miguel is going to be a difficult pill to swallow for the rest of the series, even if so many of us saw it coming.

So have we reached the end of the road for this character? Is there still a chance Jon Huertas could appear again in either a dream or a flashback in the final few episodes? Let’s just say you can’t rule anything out.

In a new interview with Variety, the wonderful Jon Huertas (who delivered the performance of his career on Tuesday) made it clear that the door could be open … but he didn’t confirm anything, either:

I’ve said the whole time I’ve been on this show, Miguel is a time traveler. He’s the one that goes from the ’50s to present day. So you can never count Miguel out. He might make an appearance.

We’ve felt this way for a good while — we wouldn’t be altogether shocked if almost every important character on the show is featured during the series finale. It may be in small glimpses, but this story is about the journey of the Big Three, including how they came to be in this world. We tend to imagine that we’re going to see almost every person who mattered to them in some way moving forward, even if it’s brief.

