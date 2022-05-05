Is Snowfall new tonight on FX? Are we about to get a drop of some more chaos from Franklin Saint’s world? It goes without saying that we want it! Whether or not we’ll get it, however, is a totally different story.

First things first, though, we gotta morph into the bearer of bad news here: There is no new episode tonight on the network. We’re done with season 5, and now, we’re in the midst of a long wait until season 6 rolls around.

Do we think there’s work being done right now on the new season? On some level, sure, but we’re not at the point yet where cameras are rolling. We think showrunner Dave Andron already has a sense of how the tale of Franklin Saint is going to end and with that in mind, it comes down to adapting it. Doing this, of course, is not always the easiest thing in the world to do. You have to stick the landing established through five incredible seasons.

Based on where season 5 of the series ended, the stakes are higher than ever. Franklin Saint has lost almost everything near and dear to him, and he’s gotta figure out not only where to go from here, but also who to trust. Teddy could kill him, Louie has his empire, and who knows how many of his close friends will still be around? This is a show about consequences and now, we’ll have to wait and see if the show sticks the landing.

