Outlander season 7: Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan on filming so far

We’re a matter of days removed from the season 6 finale and even still, there’s a lot to discuss already when it comes to Outlander season 7!

Take, for starters, the fact that filming has been underway for a little while now. For those wondering how far along the cast and crew are, Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe confirmed to Entertainment Weekly recently that they are done with the first block — which, for those unaware, typically means a chunk of episodes. There is still a lot to come, with that being a consequence of season 6 being a whopping sixteen episodes. There are the four that were originally planned for season six, plus the twelve originally ordered for twelve.

Heughan notes that filming so far feels “really positive,” and we imagine that the writers are going to pick up shortly after Jamie broke free at the end of the season 6 finale. Claire is still imprisoned, and he and others will have to act quickly to ensure that she is okay.

Here’s some more of what Balfe had to say to the aforementioned publication about the road ahead for these characters, plus some new faces we will meet:

What we can say is there will definitely be conclusion to some of this, some of these threads will have been tied up early on. And we will then have a lot of new characters join that are going to be very meaningful to the series.

So when could new episodes premiere?

It’d be awesome to get the first eight at the end of the year, but we don’t want to get our hopes too high here. The more likely scenario is that we see the first half in early 2023, and then the second half later on that same year. Starz still has, of course, a lot of time to properly figure a lot of that out.

What do you most want to see from Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan moving into Outlander season 7?

Once you do that, keep coming back for other updates that you don't want to miss. (Photo: Starz.)

