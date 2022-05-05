Going into The Flash season 8 episode 13, we knew that we were going to lose a beloved member of Team Flash; the mystery was who it would be.

We’ll go ahead and admit that the person we were the most worried about here was Killer Frost. After all, given that Deathstorm was then Big Bad tonight, we anticipated that there would be something drastic that took place — and something tied to Caitlin.

Our concerns over Frost really grew throughout most of the episode, as there were so many conversations tied to her identity. Who is Frost, really? Is she her own person? She had her concerns, but she put a lot of that to the side the moment that Caitlin was in danger. In order to save her, she found a way to “level up” — she became HellFrost, someone who was able to effectively use an element of Deathstorm against him. She won, but at what cost?

Well, it turns out that it led to her death. She could not handle everything that she gained, and her death clearly rattled Caitlin and a low of other people within Team Flash. It does also mean that moving forward, Danielle Panabaker could be back to playing just one character after so many years.

Was this the twist we expected?

In some ways, yes. It made sense for the show to kill off someone big at this point, but this was a creative way to do it without sacrificing anyone in its core cast. It’s also the end to one of the more creative alterations of a comic-book character we’ve seen. Going into The Flash, we absolutely expected that Frost was going to be a villain for the bulk of the series. That wasn’t quite the case.

What did you think about the events of The Flash season 8 episode 13 overall?

