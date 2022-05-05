Kung Fu season 2 episode 9 spoilers: Enter ‘The Enclave’

As you prepare for Kung Fu season 2 episode 9 on The CW next week, it’s clear that there is a lot to be excited for here!

After all, at the center of “The Enclave” is the ongoing battle between Nicky and Russell Tan. It feels like she’s figured out what her next order of business, and that is diving into a very secret gathering of powerful people. This should be a really fun episode just because of all the stealth that is required in here.

For a few more details now, be sure to check out the full Kung Fu season 2 episode 9 synopsis below:

INFILTRATING THE ENCLAVE – After uncovering an item that Russell Tan (guest star Kee Chan) is after, Nicky (Olivia Liang) enlists her entire family to help infiltrate the Enclave, a secret gathering of the world’s elite. Elsewhere, Nicky deals with the fallout of a secret she’s kept from Mia (guest star Vanessa Yao). Tzi Ma, Kheng Hua Tan, Shannon Dang, Jon Prasida, Eddie Liu, Gavin Stenhouse and Yvonne Chapman also star. R.T. Thorne directed the episode written by Dan Hamamura (#209). Original airdate 5/11/2022. Every episode of KUNG FU will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

This episode should bring a nice change-of-pace when it comes to the setting, but we also don’t think that we’re going to be seeing the end of the Russell story in the immediate future. Instead, prepare for more of a drawn-out battle with a few more twists along the way — ones that will hopefully lead to some other exciting missions along the way. There are four more episodes still to come this season, and we gotta think that things will only get more exciting from here.

