Magnum PI season 4 episode 20 (finale) video: Magnum’s undercover…

With Friday night’s Magnum PI season 4 finale just a matter of days away, why not take a larger look at it now? “Close to Home” is an emotional episode for Thomas and the entire team, and it’s also a pretty darn dangerous one. We know that Higgins is contemplating telling him how she feels, but she may not get a chance to based on the aftermath of the sneak peek below.

In this, you can see that Magnum is taking on an extremely dangerous mission, going undercover at a high-security prison tied somehow to the kidnapping of Katsumoto’s ex-wife. Higgins is there to help him from afar, but that may not do him a whole lot of good if he gets made. Here’s the prison with Jay Hernandez’s character attempting this in the first place: He’s put a lot of bad people away over the past few years; or, at the very least, he’s connected to it. It’s realistic that he could be recognized, and because of that, be put into a world of hurt.

Unfortunately, the sneak preview ends with Magnum realizing that he’s in trouble, so what will he do about it? He can try to figure out how to navigate his way through this situation; or, he could take off before things get any worse. We have a hard time thinking he’ll do the latter! Since when does Magnum bail on a mission, no matter how dangerous it could end up being.

On the other side of all of this, maybe there’s a chance for something more related to Magnum and Higgins. We can’t speak to if they’ll get together or not at the end of the season; wouldn’t it be a great cliffhanger for season 5? Sure, it’d be torture for us as a viewer, but it’d be great for the show…

