A Million Little Things season 4 episode 19 spoilers: Last before finale

If you find yourself curious to get more news when it comes to A Million Little Things season 4 episode 19, have no fear! We are here to help with a big, important installment titled “Out of Hiding,” which also happens to be a huge one in setting up the endgame for this season.

Remember that for the time being, we still don’t know if there is going to be another season of the ABC drama or not. It goes without saying that we’d love to see it happen! Unfortunately, dreams don’t always equal reality and nothing may come to pass here precisely as you’d think. This is your customary reminder that if you want to see more episodes, watch live! We all at least have some power in working to determine the future.

Below, you can check out the full A Million Little Things season 4 episode 19 synopsis — that’s the best way to ensure that you don’t miss any other updates:

“out of hiding” – Maggie receives some much-needed support from an unexpected source, Katherine grapples with her history with Shanice and her future with Greta; Rome faces off with his childhood bully and Sophie uncovers new information about Kai’s relationship with Peter on an all-new episode of “A Million Little Things,” airing WEDNESDAY, MAY 11 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

We imagine that a number of these story-lines are going to be open-ended and carry over to the finale. After all, we hard time thinking that the last episode of the season is going to exist in its own little world. One way or another, it will probably be set up by everything you’ve seen so far.

