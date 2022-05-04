Good Trouble season 4 episode 10 return date hopes at Freeform

After tonight’s new episode, do you find yourself curious in learning the Good Trouble season 4 episode 10 return date? More than likely, you know already that the drama still has more episodes to come this season — we’re all just waiting for when they will surface.

One thing does feel at least relatively clear at the time of this writing, and that is the oh-so-simple fact that you’ll be waiting for at least a good while. Because the network labeled episode 9 the “spring finale,” we can’t expect the Cierra Ramirez show back for the next month and a half. Meanwhile, they also recently announced the premiere dates for both Grown-ish and Motherland: Fort Salem, which are coming back before the end of July. If we were to see Good Trouble back within that timeframe, wouldn’t they have announced that today, as well?

It’s with all of this in mind that we personally expect the show to be returning at some point in the late summer or early fall. The question becomes whether those episodes will be the final ones. In general, cable shows in 2022 are lucky to even make it to four seasons, especially when you consider that this series was around for many years before that in the form of The Fosters.

No matter what the future holds, our hope is mostly that Freeform gives everyone a little bit of clarity before the series comes back on the air. The last thing that we want is to be spending some extremely-long period of time wondering if we’re getting more episodes while at the same time trying to enjoy the story. Doesn’t that make things just a tad more complicated? We tend to think so.

