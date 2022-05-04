This Is Us season 6 episode 17 spoilers: Rebecca’s deathbed…

This week NBC unveiled some of their first details about This Is Us season 6 episode 17, and these do give us a shape of the rest of the series.

After so many years, this episode (titled “The Train”) looks to be the story where everything comes full-circle. The synopsis for it says everything that you need to know: “05/17/2022 (09:00PM – 10:01PM) (Tuesday) : The Pearsons gather around Rebecca’s bedside. TV-PG.”

These are most likely similar scenes to what we saw all the way back when the flash-forwards were first introduced, and most signs here suggest that this is Rebecca on her death bed. We could, in that way, say goodbye to her before we even reach the series finale.

Is this surprising? In a way sure, but it actually makes sense the more that we think about it. Mandy Moore said previously that she threw up after reading the script for episode 17 for the first time, which makes more sense if this is the devastating hour where we lose the family matriarch. It does also raise questions about what the series finale could be about.

Our feeling? We’re building towards something a little bit more positive and hopeful in nature. There could be a feeling here that after all of this devastation, there’s a need to conclude on a happier note. We’d love for the final episode to be a lot about the Big Three accomplishing great things in their lives, and doing it in part because of the support of their family. It could hit back on those bonds and have that be the heartbeat of the epic goodbye.

