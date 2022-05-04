Is Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago PD new tonight on NBC? We know that there was just a hiatus, but are we on the other side of that now?

We’re firmly in the month of May now and with that, of course, comes an expectation that you’re going to be seeing more new episodes of many of your favorites. That is true, as well, for One Chicago … but that does not mean that you’ll be getting all of them right away.

Instead, we’re in a spot here where you are going to be left waiting for one more week to see the shows back on May 11. There are three episodes left for each show, and then, we’re off on the summer break. Rest assured that they all have renewals for another season already, so you don’t at least have to worry that much about that.

If you haven’t seen what’s coming up next on these shows, we’re 100% happy to assist with that. Just go ahead and check out the synopses below…

Chicago Med season 7 episode 20, “End of the Day, Anything Can Happen” – 05/11/2022 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : Dylan helps the daughter of a mob boss. A grandmother comes to Med desperate to save her grandson. Ethan struggles with some shocking news about his father. Will and Vanessa care for Maggie’s high school classmate. TV-14

Chicago Fire season 10 episode 20, “Halfway to the Moon” – 05/11/2022 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : A family friend asks Herrmann for some advice on opening a bar. Tensions run high between Emma and Violet. Kidd struggles to keep her team together. TV-14

(If you did not hear, Jesse Spencer will be back for the Fire finale — this feels like the perfect place to interject that.)

Chicago PD season 9 episode 20, “Memory” – 05/11/2022 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : Voight and the team delve into a cold case in search of clues to solve a shocking new crime. With its focus on buried memories, the case sparks concern for Burgess and Ruzek about Makayla’s mental healing. TV-14

