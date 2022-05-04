The Circle season 4 episode 5 air date: When’s it back on Netflix?

Following today’s epic premiere, when can you expect The Circle season 4 episode 5 to arrive? What more is there to prepare for?

Over the years, Netflix has used their reality shows to deviate somewhat from their binge-watching mold and for this latest season, they are doing that all over again. They want to build up some buzz over the course of the season, and not just set up a situation here where people forget about it immediately.

Here is the schedule for what is coming up next: You’ll revisit the Circle with four more episodes on Wednesday, May 11. Meanwhile, the final installments of the season are slated for May 18. If you’ve seen past seasons, this is fairly similar to what we’ve seen there. The Circle has long shown itself to be a really fun social experiment — there’s nothing quite like watching people get catfished or try to figure out alliances in an era where there is so much trust.

If there’s one criticism that we have regarding season 4 at the moment, it has nothing to do with the series itself. Instead, it’s tied to whatever in the world Netflix is doing when it comes to its promotion of it. If you did not know that today was the launch of the new season, we don’t blame you! It’s starting to feel more and more like unless you are in the top 10% of shows on the streaming service, you are easily forgotten about. Granted, The Circle probably has enough viewers that Netflix doesn’t feel like they need to promote it further; also, it has to be one of their cheaper reality shows to produce. They already have a location, so all they have to do is refresh the décor, hire the crew, and then get the right cast in there.

