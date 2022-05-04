Moon Knight season 1 finale: Breaking down the mid-credits scene!

We’ve had a chance to now see the Moon Knight season 1 finale, and it’s very bit as action-packed and twisted as you would expect. We saw multiple avatars, enormous battles, and Layla getting a costume for the first time.

The first important thing to point out here is that we did see the defeat of both Arthur Harrow and also Amit, who was eventually bound to his body. Yet, this did not come altogether easy, as we saw Marc Spector, Layla, and Steven Grant all work together to some degree. Yet, Layla helped to encourage Marc to not listen to Khonshu in the end and because of that, Harrow did not die. Khonshu then freed Marc and Steven, and the latter woke back up in the asylum.

What is real and what is a fantasy? On some level, these are things that Oscar Isaac’s characters are collectively wondering. They departed the asylum and with that, life begins again for Marc and Steven. They are in greater harmony than ever before.

Is the story truly over, though? Not so much, and that is thanks to the mid-credits sequence where we saw an institutionalized version of Harrow getting a visit from Khonshu. He was there to introduce Arthur to Jake Lockley, the other character played by Isaac and someone who fans have been waiting to see for most of the season. He shot Arthur and with that, he’s gone — but the saga of Moon Knight as a character clearly continues. We’re very much interested in learning where the story goes from here, so we’ll have to wait and see precisely more of what that looks like.

At the very least, we do think we’ll see a LOT more Jake whenever we return to this world. Remember, we actually heard his voice a couple of times before the mid-credits sequence, even if it was brief.

