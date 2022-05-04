The Blacklist season 9 episode 19 photo: Cooper, Reddington team up

As we prepare for The Blacklist season 9 episode 19 on NBC this Friday, are we absolutely going to be seeing strength in numbers?

One thing we think Raymond Reddington has realized over time is that as powerful as he is, he can’t go it alone. This is one of the reasons why we’ve seen him work with the Task Force over time; they have resources that he can’t acquire on his own.

New The Blacklist video! Take a look below to get some more thoughts on what lies ahead. Once you do just that, SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube and keep coming back for some other updates.

The photo above is of James Spader and Harry Lennix’s characters seemingly plotting their next move — but what is that? Reddington clearly knows that someone is still out to hurt him on some measure; or, at the very least, protect themselves. Maybe he still thinks Mr. Kaplan is involved; or, that someone has hired Maureen to act as her avatar.

Meanwhile, Cooper is more aware now that Reggie Cole and his lawyer have been blackmailing people for some time; they are experienced with this stuff! When you think about that, they were brought on board this plot for a very particular reason.

Will we get answers for everything that’s going on here?

Well, there’s no clear answer to that at the moment. The one thing that we can state with confidence is that we’re going to be seeing them inch ever closer to the truth. All indications suggest that Reddington will learn who killed Liz by the end of the season — or, at the very least, understand better one part of the plan. Since there is a season 10 renewal already, we’re not sure that there’s any real pressure to rush things along here.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Blacklist right now

What do you most want to see on The Blacklist season 9 episode 19?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







