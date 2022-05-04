The Good Doctor season 5 episode 18 (finale) spoilers: First look at ‘Sons’

The Good Doctor season 5 episode 18 is set to arrive on ABC come Monday, May 16 and for those who don’t know, this is the big finale. “Sons” could be a story where some big decisions are made and at the very end of it, Shaun’s life could be rather different.

So what is the meaning of this title? That’s one of the mysteries we’re left to wonder at present, and all we have to better set the stage here is the full The Good Doctor season 5 episode 18 synopsis below:

“Sons”– Shaun and Lea make a big life decision and are pleasantly surprised by the support they receive from their friends at the hospital. Meanwhile, when Dr. Wolke’s parents show up with a revelation, Asher struggles to accept that he and his father may never truly understand one another on the season finale of “The Good Doctor,” MONDAY, MAY 16 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, V) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

By the end of this episode, don’t be surprised if there is some sort of cliffhanger for the already-renewed season 6. Filming has technically already started for this season, as the Freddie Highmore series is getting the first two episodes in the bank before taking off for a summer hiatus. The new season will begin this fall.

The only thing we’re hoping for at the moment is rather simple: A chance to see more of Shaun and Lea happy. We know that these two have gone through SO much since the start of the series and in the end, they deserve the opportunity to breathe a little easier, even if it’s for a short period of time. We’re just not sure if the show wants to give us that peaceful of an ending…

