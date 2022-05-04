This Is Us season 6 episode 15: What was the song in closing minutes?

What was the song at the end of This Is Us season 6 episode 15 — the one that played during Miguel’s death? We’ve gotten this question a few times already, and unlike the song at Kate’s second wedding, this is one some viewers should be very familiar with already.

Of course, there’s also a good chance that you were crying through the end of the episode and didn’t hear much of the song in the first place.

The song that you heard at the end of the episode is the classic Billy Joel track “And So It Goes.” It’s an emotional piano ballad, and also one of the best ones ever written by the legendary artist. This isn’t the first time that the song has been used to capture an emotional moment on a TV show, as it also played during a pivotal moment in Netflix’s After Life starring Ricky Gervais.

The hard thing for a lot of viewers obviously is going to be moving forward now after the death of Miguel, given that he was a character so many people came to love over the years. It’s hard to imagine things without him and yet, this is the position that we’re now in. The Big Three will have to figure out better ways to care for Rebecca, and it will take some hard choices and potentially even navigating some hurt feelings. You can at least get a better sense of some of what’s next by heading over here — that’s where you can watch a promo for “Family Meeting,” airing next week on NBC.

For now, you can listen to Joel’s full recording of “And So It Goes” below.

What did you think about last night’s This Is Us season 6 episode 15?

