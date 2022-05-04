NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 episode 21 spoilers: Where is Callen?

There is quite a bit to be excited about as we look more towards NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 episode 21, but there is also quite a bit to fear. This is the penultimate episode of this season, and it feels like this is when some of the biggest stories of the entire year are going to be coming home to roost.

Take, for example, all of the problems with Katya, Callen, and deepfakes. Most of these fakes this season have been of Chris O’Donnell’s character, but as we prepare for “Down the Rabbit Hole,” it feels like the writers may be changing course. In particular, it looks like all of a sudden, it could be a fake of Sam that gets Callen to fall into a precarious position, one that leads to the rest of the team working to hunt him down.

If you do want to get some more news all about what’s next, go ahead and check out the full NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 episode 21 synopsis below:

“Down the Rabbit Hole” – The NCIS team must quickly find Callen after he falls for Katya’s trap using Sam’s deepfake to coordinate a weapons deal, on the CBS Original series NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Sunday, May 15 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

This is one of those episodes where you can all but ensure that it carries over to the finale, largely because there is no reason for it not to. The series has been setting up a battle with the team and Katya for a really long time, and we tend to think that this is one adversary who will not go down without a fight.

