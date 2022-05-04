Chicago PD season 9 episode 21 spoilers: Does Voight go too far?

Chicago PD season 9 episode 21 is the penultimate episode of the season, and we should go ahead and inform you of this: There’s trouble coming Voight’s way. Big trouble.

For most of the season, we’ve seen this character do what he can to work with Anna, his new informant. What’s the end goal here? Trying to take out a dangerous drug kingpin in the city. Unfortunately, the further this story goes, the more dangerous some of the risks are going to become. Some of Voight’s risks could blow up directly in his face and you have to prepare for that in advance.

Below, you can check out the full Chicago PD season 9 episode 21 synopsis with other updates as to what lies ahead:

05/18/2022 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : As the team closes in on drug kingpin Javier Escano, Voight is forced to lie to his undercover informant Anna to keep her on track. Their deteriorating trust threatens an increasingly tenuous operation. TV-14

While there isn’t a whole lot that is 100% confirmed at the moment, we are of the belief that we’re going to be seeing this episode connect almost directly to the finale. The show has carefully been building this story around Voight for quite a long time now, and we think that they want to make it pay off in every single way that they can.

Given that there is a season 10 renewal at NBC, we don’t have to worry about that being the end of the road. Instead, all of this could set up some sort of enormous cliffhanger and you have to prepare for that. We do think that this show is going to be giving you something big this time around; Dick Wolf productions have a way of doing that…

