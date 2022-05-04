This Is Us season 6: Filming for series finale officially wraps

Just in case you aren’t emotional enough with what’s happening on This Is Us, know this: Filming is done on the series finale.

In a post on Instagram, cast member Mandy Moore confirmed the news by sharing a photo of some chairs on the set of the hit series. She noted that these past six years have been nothing short of phenomenal, and that this was the “best job” that she’s ever had.

So what is going to be coming up for Moore on the rest of the series? Probably a lot of REALLY emotional stuff. We already know what we’re building towards with the Rebecca character in the flash-forwards, and it doesn’t feel like there is any way to slow that down at this point. We know that there’s going to be a lot of tears the rest of the way, so prepare for that accordingly.

The one thing that we hope we’re somewhat surprised about, meanwhile, comes in the form of more hopeful content. We know that this show has made a name for itself off of some of its tear-jerkers, and we’d like to see it mix things up and remind us that it can also make us smile here and there. We’ve had a lot of great moments with the Pearsons over the years, plus some opportunities to sit back and laugh.

