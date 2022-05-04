Power Book IV: Force cast reunite ahead of season 2 filming

We know that a Power Book IV: Force season 2 is set to come on Starz a little bit later on down the road — as a matter of fact, filming is starting up soon!

There is a lot to look forward to over the coming episodes, especially in the aftermath of Vic and Claudia moving away from their father Walter and Tommy desperately searching for Liliana’s killer. He’s desperate to make some big moves when it comes to his future and ultimately, we’re excited to see what those look like.

New Power Book IV: Force video! Take a look below to get some more thoughts on how season 1 concluded! There’s a lot of good stuff that we get into here; once we’re done, be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube — that’s the best way to ensure you don’t miss any other updates.

So while you wait to get more details from production and/or the greater world of the Joseph Sikora show, why not celebrate a bit of a cast reunion? If you look below via series regular Isaac Keys (Diamond), you can see a reunion of many of the show’s main cast at the United Center in Chicago. What are they doing together? Taking in a concert from none other than Lil Durk, one of the performers of the Force theme song, as a part of his tour.

We’re hoping to get a handful of other videos featuring the cast through the rest of the year; the premiere date of Force is likely to be in 2023. Luckily, we should get some other versions of the franchise before then. Our expectation is that we’ll see both Power Book II: Ghost and Power Book III: Raising Kanan back before the end of the year.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Power Book IV: Force right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Power Book IV: Force season 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back — there are other updates coming and we don’t want you to miss any of them. (Photo: Starz.)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Isaac Keys (@isaackeys)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







