The Boys season 3: Jack Quaid hypes up the madness ahead

If you aren’t excited to see The Boys season 3, you should really be — the show is right around the corner! New episodes are slated to air in just one month, which means we’re finally going to reap the rewards of the writers’ hard work.

Things are going to be bold, insane, and probably hilarious in all of the wrong ways. Jack Quaid knows better than anyone — after all, he plays Hughie on the show! He’s also here to prepare us for what to see moving forward.

In a post on Twitter below, Quaid makes it clear that we’ll “never be ready” for what we’re about to see, but we should probably try to brace ourselves regardless.

Based on the end of season 2 plus some of the various promotional videos that are out there, we’ve got a feeling that the new season is going to feature a lot of Hughie working for Victoria Neuman, not realizing that she herself is harboring a pretty super secret. Meanwhile, his cohort Billy Butcher may be starting to think that he’s better off trying to fight fire with fire when it comes to taking on Homelander and the Seven.

This season, at least from what we’ve heard so far, features some of the most shocking material out there from the comics. It’s also going to give us plenty of Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy, a legendary Supe who helped turn these people into celebrities.

One month ‘til season 3. Get ready. You’re not ready. You’ll never be ready. But get ready. If you can. Though it will be difficult. The readiness that is. June 3rd. #TheBoystv @TheBoysTV — Jack Quaid (@JackQuaid92) May 3, 2022

