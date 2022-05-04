Survivor 42 episode 10 sneak peek: Is Mike now targeting Hai?

With Survivor 42 episode 10 coming on CBS tomorrow night, we’re getting sense that the game is about to undergo another big shift. Also, Mike could be a key player at the center of it.

One of the things that we’ve learned about the guy the past few weeks is that he wears his heart on his sleeve, and he likes to play the game with a certain moral code. We don’t judge him for it; he’s a little bit of an old-school player in that way, and he’s also super-likable and valuable to others in the merge tribe. People like him, and that energy can make him a pretty good ally.

In one of the sneak peeks below for the upcoming episode, you can see in here Omar deciding that after voting out Rocksroy, Mike is a little bit vulnerable. He feels guilty for sending someone he trusted to jury, and he feels almost pressured by Hai to go through with it. If this is a chance for Omar to turn the tables on Hai, he’s pretty happy to take advantage of that opportunity. Hai’s a strong player and a social threat; the best thing to do is target someone like that before long.

As for what else is coming up, there’s going to be an absolutely miserable challenge coming where a lot of contestants are in the pouring rain. Jeff Probst promises that it’ll be “fun” … but can you really believe him? We certainly wouldn’t.

Finally, get yourself set in this episode to see Lindsay start to make a move separate from Jonathan. He’s starting to realize, after all, that he’s not the best planner, and he’s also not someone interested in listening to advice all of the time. That could be a challenge as the game goes on.

