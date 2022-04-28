Survivor 42 episode 10 preview: Is Jonathan the target now?

Following tonight’s emotional episode, it feels like Survivor 42 episode 10 could very well be one of the most unpredictable ones of the season.

Where does the game go from here? We imagine that moving forward, nothing will be precisely the same after Maryanne and Drea both played their idols. This was to them about something more than the game, and we understand and agree with them on that. It made for a powerful moment, and honestly, it made sense strategy-wise as well. Maryanne could’ve easily become the target after Drea played her idol.

Now, the challenge for these two becomes where do they go from here — they each still have other tools in their war chest, and that may help them dramatically.

Meanwhile, Jonathan now has to realize that he’s more of a target than ever. He came across as overly defensive and self-serving through most of this episode, and the preview does feature some speculation he could be next. However, Mike also proclaims at one point that Hai lied to him, and there could be people shifting onto him, as well. Someone else could find an idol, since presumably, at least one or two of them will be re-inserted into the game at some point. If we were a player, we’d be searching every single nook and cranny out there for at least the next little while.

Overall…

Is this the most unpredictable season ever? We’re starting to feel that way. Omar may be our personal frontrunner right now, and we say that mostly because he’s managed to do a really great job of assembling allies around him and also making sure he’s never the target. It’s also still pretty early, and anything could still happen the rest of the way.

