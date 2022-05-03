Naomi season 1 episode 12, 13 spoilers: The two-part finale!

Next week on The CW, you’re going to get a chance to see Naomi season 1 episode 12 and episode 13! So why are we getting both at once? It’s rather simple: This is an epic two-part event, and the networks want to ensure that the superhero show goes out with a bang. There’s a lot that needs to be resolved in these episodes, and we still think there will be some surprises.

Since the last thing we want to do here is beat around the bush, let’s get the hype train moving! Check out the synopses below for both of these episodes — they set the stage, and now we just gotta wait around in anticipation of everything that is coming up next…

Season 1 episode 12, “Ready or Not” – SEASON FINALE (Part 1) – In the first episode of the two-part season finale, after having visions from her brief time on Earth-29, Naomi (Kaci Walfall) seeks the advice of her protectors – Dee (Alexander Wraith), Zumbado (Cranston Johnson), Greg (Barry Watson), Jen (Mouzam Makkar) and Akira (guest star Stephanie March) – but no one can agree on a plan…and Naomi feels sidelined in decisions about her own future. After Naomi receives a special gift from Akira, she sets off on a road trip with Annabelle (Mary-Charles Jones) in search of a specific place from a new vision…but something is tracking them closely. Meanwhile, Anthony’s (Will Meyers) attempt to get Naomi’s attention by revisiting the “Superman stunt” results in an unlikely alliance with Lourdes (Camila Moreno) …but danger looms the closer they get to the truth. Carl Seaton directed the episode written by Jill Blankenship (#112). Original airdate 5/10/22. Every episode of NAOMI will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

Season 1 episode 13, “Who Am I?” – SEASON FINALE (Part 2) – In the second hour of an epic two-part season finale, Naomi (Kaci Walfall) must make a decision to protect those she loves most, but in the end, Naomi needs those closest to her to battle a powerful being that has been hunting her since birth. And while everyone has an opinion about what Naomi’s future should be, her greatest power will manifest only when she stops believing everything she once thought to be true…and chooses her own destiny. Also starring Cranston Johnson, Alexander Wraith, Mary-Charles Jones, Barry Watson, Mouzam Makkar, Camila Moreno, Will Meyers, Aidan Gemme and Daniel Puig. DeMane Davis directed the episode written by Ava DuVernay and Jill Blankenship (#113). Original airdate 5/10/22. Every episode of NAOMI will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

What makes us nervous?

It comes down to whether or not there’s going to be some big cliffhanger for a season 2 at the end of all of this! Remember here that Naomi has not been renewed as of yet and while we’d love to see it, there’s no real guarantee that it’s going to happen. The CW is making us plenty nervous these days, given that they already canceled both Batwoman and Legends of Tomorrow just last week.

