Superman & Lois season 2 episode 12 return date at The CW

After tonight’s new episode, the bad news about Superman & Lois season 2 episode 12 is pretty clear: You are going to be waiting for a good while in order to see it. There is no new episode set for next week, and the same goes for the week after.

So when can you actually plan for the show to be back on the air? At the earliest, Tyler Hoechlin and company could be back at the end of the month. According to a report from the Futon Critic, Tuesday, May 31 could be when the show comes back, and begins what is a great arc leading into the season 2 finale. The show has already been renewed for a season 3, so you don’t have to worry about that.

Ultimately, the major question becomes now trying to see how this season is going to end; it goes without saying that some of the stakes are going to ratchet up to yet another level. Are you prepared to see some of that go down? We sure hope so. We know that there’s probably more pressure than ever on this show to deliver following the cancellations of Batwoman and Legends of Tomorrow. Depending on what happens with The Flash and Stargirl over the next year, it’s possible that Superman & Lois could become the last remaining remnant of the Arrowverse.

Luckily, we tend to think that this show is up for just about any challenge. It has proven time and time again to be one of the most fantastic shows on this network, and has also found a way to make Superman compelling without also shying away from his powers. That’s a hard balancing act, since one of the major criticisms of the character comes down to his relative invulnerability, plus a number of the stories that are already out there about him.

