New Amsterdam season 4 episode 19 air date, ‘Truth Be Told’ spoilers

As we prepare for New Amsterdam season 4 episode 19, there is one thing worth mentioning first and foremost: You won’t be waiting for long to see it on the air!

This installment, which is titled “Truth Be Told,” is actually airing at a special night on Monday, May 9 at 10:00 p.m. Eastern. What’s going on here? Well, it mostly has to do with the fact that we have 22 episodes this season, but there’s only so much time left until May sweeps is over. NBC wants to coordinate this so that the finale of New Amsterdam airs on May 24, the same day that we get the series finale for This Is Us. There will still be an episode on May 10, as well, so rest assured there are no interruptions when it comes to the show’s regular schedule.

Let’s get back to episode 19 for now. Want to get a few more details for what lies ahead? Then we suggest that you check out the full New Amsterdam season 4 episode 19 synopsis below:

05/09/2022 (10:01PM – 11:00PM) (Monday) : Max discovers a fatal flaw in Dr. Fuentes’ scheme to purchase the UMI medical clinic, which could be her ultimate undoing. Bloom treats two high school students for life-threatening injuries and uncovers a dangerous situation. Reynolds helps a brother and sister confront a family crisis. TV-14

We would love to see this episode be the end of the battle against Dr. Fuentes, but is it really going to be over so soon? From our vantage point, we see her more as the Big Bad of the season and with that in mind, the network is going to take their time resolving a lot of this. Don’t be surprised if this carries through all the way to the finale. (NBC has already renewed the show for a fifth and final season.)

