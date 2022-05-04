As we get ourselves set for This Is Us season 6 episode 16, we have to prepare for another tough hour of television, and some more emotional moments.

Let’s go ahead now and start by getting the bad news out of the way: Miguel is gone. His death was confirmed at the end of episode 15, so we know that moving forward now, Kevin, Kate, and Kevin will have to plan something different for Rebecca’s future. Kate has power of attorney and with that, she will have final say — but more than likely, she will not be making any of her decisions alone.

The title for what lies ahead is “Family Meeting,” and the This Is Us season 6 episode 16 synopsis offers up a few more details all about it:

05/10/2022 (09:00PM – 10:01PM) (Tuesday) : The Big Three make a plan for Rebecca. TV-PG

What will that plan constitute? It likely has a lot to do with how much time they will all spend with her, and how they prepare for what could be a rapidly declining condition. Miguel was one of her grounding forces, and we saw how much she struggled even when he was away for a minute tonight. Things are going to change and change quickly, and this will all be setting up the scenes we’ve seen already in the flash-forwards. We know that some of these moments are going to be front and center in episode 17, which is the penultimate one of the series. (The finale is set for May 24.)

