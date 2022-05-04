This Is Us season 6 episode 15: Did Miguel die, and if so, how?

Entering This Is Us season 6 episode 15 on NBC tonight, we had to prepare ourselves fully for the notion that Miguel could die. It may not have been something that we have wanted by any means, but we’ve prepared long for the possibility.

Unfortunately, in the closing minutes of tonight’s heartbreaking episode, some of those fears came home to roost. Miguel has unfortunately passed away.

How did it happen? This was not some shocking or overly-dramatic death; instead, the writers took their time in the closing minutes getting us to that point. We had to embrace the inevitable and then, it happened. His body was starting to give out on him in his later years; he was at risk for heart failure, he had already had a hip replaced, and he was struggling with the day-to-day aspects of his life. The Big Three had already hired a live-in nurse to make life a little bit easier on everyone and to some extent, that worked for some time. Miguel just had to accept that.

If there is one thing we absolutely do appreciate about this goodbye, it’s that the character got his proper due. The Big Three (especially Kevin) all recognized how much Miguel cared for them, and Kevin also made sure that he reconnected with his estranged son. There was peace that came with Miguel closer to his death, and he had a chance to live a life fulfilled. Rebecca also loved him dearly, and was dependent on him in his final years. She never forgot him, or thought that he was Jack at some point.

