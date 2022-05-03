The Blacklist season 9 episode 21 spoilers: Epic two-part finale ahead

The Blacklist season 9 episode 21 is coming to NBC on Friday, May 20, and we’ve got a much greater sense of what’s to come.

Are we getting set up for a shocking end of the season? Absolutely, and we could also be facing one of Reddington’s most noteworthy adversaries yet.

Here’s what we can tell you: NBC has not technically confirmed the full title for the episode, but know that we’re getting a two part finale themed around one Blacklister. Not only that, but it’s a Blacklister that we’ve come to know rather well already. We have a “TBD: Conclusion” part 1 and part 2, which makes this a rare instance of the show giving us three episodes geared around a single character.

Who is the top contender here? Cynthia Panabaker hasn’t been on the Blacklist yet, so it can’t be her. Neither has the (seemingly deceased) Neville Townsend. Katarina Rostova has technically already had a “Conclusion” episode, even if we recognize now that this is a fake Katarina and not the person we thought that she once was. Dembe is someone who hasn’t had a “Conclusion” episode, but we already know the extent of his “betrayal.” Signs point to Marvin Gerard being the lost likely threat. We’ve been discussing him as a top candidate for being behind the death of Liz for months now. He has the motivation and the means thanks to Reddington’s network.

The synopsis for episode 21 doesn’t give a ton away, but you should be excited nonetheless:

05/20/2022 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Friday) : Red and the Task Force spring into action after learning who betrayed them. TV-14

