Is Kaley Ronayne leaving The Resident? Entering tonight’s new episode, should you be worried that Cade is going to die?

The concerns that we have at the moment are not ones coming out of nowhere. Remember where the Fox series was left off at the end of this past episode, as the character was gunned down right outside the hospital. We know that she’s got a history with rather-bad people hunting her down, mostly because of her history of exposing said bad people. She’s tried to help Conrad as he is being defrauded, but that in itself has caused a fair share of consequences.

So how worried should you be for the character? The sneak peek below via TVLine does a good job of laying out what at least some of the stakes are for the character. She is fading outside the hospital and while Conrad gets to her fast, that may not guarantee her survival.

If there is one reason to have hope that she could make it through, it’s tied to the arrival of Andrew McCarthy as her father, Dr. Ian Sullivan. Why would the producers bring that character on board if they are about to kill his daughter off? It’d be absolutely cruel, but this show does have a tendency to put Conrad and other characters through it. He just lost Nic earlier this year, and absolutely it’d be awful to imagine that he’d lose a potential love interest after saying goodbye to the love of his life.

For now, there’s no 100% confirmation that Ronayne is leaving The Resident, but we’ll have more updates on the matter later tonight. All you have to do is visit the link here once the episode gets fully underway.

What do you think is going to happen on The Resident season 5 episode 21 tonight?

Do you think Cade is going to die? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: Fox.)

