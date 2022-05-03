Better Call Saul season 6 episode 5 promo: Will Kim tell Jimmy?

As we move into Better Call Saul season 6 episode 5 on AMC next week, there are absolutely a lot of questions to ponder over. Take, for example, how quickly Jimmy will thrive now as Saul Goodman, and then also what the future is going to hold for Kim Wexler.

Let’s start off this preview, though, by talking about a very important issue: What is being kept from Jimmy by Kim. She hasn’t mentioned to him what transpired with Mike, or the idea that Lalo is still alive. Insofar as this next episode goes, he is blissfully unaware. He is just going about his business thinking that working with the cartel has been nothing but a net positive for his future. For a while, it will be — then, we know how it ends.

Beyond this situation with Jimmy and Kim, there’s one other storyline that is escalating and escalating fast: Howard’s. Cliff Main seems to have bought fully what he saw with Wendy being thrown out of Howard’s car, not realizing that it was a fake Howard, played by Jimmy, behind the steering wheel.

Is Howard’s reputation going to be destroyed? It’s very well possible, since he may not be able to talk his way out of this. Meanwhile, you’re also going to be seeing Gus Fring start to feel the pressure in a way that he rarely does; we know how desperate he is to find Lalo, and he may be getting very aggravated that he’s not getting answers anywhere near as fast as he would like.

