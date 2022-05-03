Better Call Saul season 6 episode 4: Rhea Seehorn on Mike, Kim scene

As we prepared for Better Call Saul season 6 episode 4 on AMC tonight, we hoped there’d be some cool stuff. After all, this was the directorial debut of Rhea Seehorn!

What we ended up getting was a very-much satisfying episode, but also one that featured a first-time scene between Mike Ehrmantraut and Kim Wexler. It’s insane that we’re in season 6 and this is the first time that the two have spent any time together and yet, here we are. It lived up to the billing, as well, as Mike informed Kim that he was responsible for the guys tailing her — and that it would continue until there were answers on Lalo’s whereabouts.

Just for anyone wondering, Seehorn was excited as anyone to do this scene with Jonathan Banks. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, here is some of what she had to say about the experience of both setting it up and then executing it:

I was thrilled to get to do that. Jonathan and I are friends and have long wanted a scene together and have prodded the writers and lobbied, because we love each other’s company but also because we respect the character that the other has made. We knew that there’s something ominous, but also a little funny, about these characters in the same room. They’re both so withholding. They both are so economical in language and gesture and so hard to read and so good at keeping an outer appearance of utter calmness, no matter what’s going on. We just thought it would be so much fun to see them meet. We used to joke like, “I just don’t know who would talk first.” If you just had them sitting at a bar, you might be waiting a really long time for either one of them to speak.

But then this beautiful scene came about where Mike has to act more casual and less scary and less intimidating in order to get Kim to sit down with him, and he knows that. And Kim’s totally on guard and trying to hide the crumbling that’s happening in her when he delivers the information he gives her. Then when he exits, he has this small, beautiful moment of saying. “Yeah, I was” when she says “You used to be the parking booth attendant?”

Seehorn added that she made it clear in advance that they were going to work long hours on the scene to perfect it, and that he was 100% game to do so. It shows in the work. While we can’t speak to how many other moments the characters are going to have, this felt like a welcome extension of the Kim character into all aspects of the greater Breaking Bad world — even if she’s not in the series itself.

