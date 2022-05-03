This Is Us season 6: Randall, Beth, and series finale filming

This Is Us season 6 still has a few episodes to air on NBC but for the cast and crew, things are already wrapping up. Just as you’d imagine, this is a cause to get really emotional. These are people who have been a part of an incredible TV family for so many years.

So while you wait to see the end of the show, why not see what some of the cast is saying about their big goodbye?

New This Is Us video! Take a look below to see our take on the most recent episode of the show. Once you do just that, be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube — there are other updates coming and we don’t want you missing them.

In a post on Twitter below, you can see cast member Susan Kelechi Watson make it clear that she has filmed her final scene with Sterling K. Brown. Can you believe that the story for Beth and Randall is coming to a close?

One thing we can say already about where we’re going is that these final scenes are likely taking place far into the future. After all, Randall’s sporting gray splashes in his hair and these are the same looks that we’ve seen in the timeline at Rebecca’s deathbed. We just have to get there.

Tomorrow night’s new episode may not focus at least too much on Randall and Beth; instead, it is going to be seeing the journey of Miguel through the years. This is going to be an emotional hour of TV, so let’s just go ahead and prepare for that accordingly.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to This Is Us right now

What do you think we’re going to be seeing on This Is Us season 6 the rest of the way, especially the series finale?

How do you think the story is going to conclude for Beth and Randall? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates we don’t want you to miss. (Photo: NBC.)

We just wrapped our last scene of the series…❤️🥲 #ThisIsUs pic.twitter.com/Zz8Zu2ERXB — Susan Kelechi Watson (@skelechiwatson) May 2, 2022

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







