Is NCIS: Hawaii new tonight on CBS? Season 1 episode 20 video!

Is NCIS: Hawaii new tonight on CBS? Are we going to be seeing season 1 episode 20 after a brief hiatus?

We know that waiting can be rather hard at times, but we’re pleased to inform you that with this show, it’s officially at an end! You rea going to be seeing “Nightwatch” at 10:00 p.m. Eastern, and there is a lot of exciting stuff that is coming here from start to finish. Not only will you learn a little bit more about the state of things for Lucy and Whistler (the promo below makes it clear that the feelings are very much still there), but there’s an intense case at the heart of the hour, as well.

For a few more details on precisely what you can expect, go ahead and take a look at the NCIS: Hawaii season 1 episode 20 synopsis below:

“Nightwatch” – When a navy seaman is involved in a murder, the NCIS team is called to work the case on their day off. Also, Lucy finds out Whistler turned down a promotion in D.C. to stay in Hawai’i, on the CBS Original series NCIS: HAWAI’I, Monday, May 2 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

In the end, we do expect that this is going to be a storyline that gives us a lot of surprises from top to bottom. It’s going to give us a chance to learn SO much more about what the team does when they’re not actually at work, and typically, there’s so much fun stuff that can come with that! Let’s hope that remains the case here and we build towards a great finale later in the month…

