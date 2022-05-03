NCIS season 19 episode 20 return date: Look towards ‘All or Nothing’

Following tonight’s big episode on CBS, are you curious to learn the NCIS season 19 episode 20 return date? Or, get a better sense of the path to the end of the season? Rest assured, we’re happy to help with all of that stuff within!

First things first, though, let’s get the bad news out of the way: There is no new episode of the show next week. We just had a hiatus and yet, we’re getting another one moving forward. The only silver lining that we can hand over here is the fact that this is the last hiatus of the season. When episode 20 a.k.a. “All or Nothing” airs on Monday, May 16, the hiatuses will be over until after the finale. Unfortunately, there are only two episodes left until we’re off until the summer.

New NCIS video! Be sure to take a look below for some more thoughts all about the series! Once you do just that, be sure to also SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube — there are other updates on the way and we don’t want you missing any of them.

So what will we be seeing within this episode? It could be a wide array of different things, though in some ways, it will set up the all-important finale where Alden Parker gets accused of a crime that he did not commit. That will be the biggest spotlight we’ve had on Gary Cole’s character, and it could be a reminder that the show is in a new era right now after the departure of Mark Harmon.

Unfortunately, there aren’t any other details out there yet for what’s coming next, but our feeling is that we’ll get more over the next few days.

Related – Check out more news right now when it comes to NCIS

What do you most want to see on NCIS season 19 episode 10?

Are you sad to be stuck waiting a while to see it? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around for some other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







