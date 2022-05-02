9-1-1: Lone Star season 3 episode 17 spoilers: The last before finale

9-1-1: Lone Star season 3 episode 17 is poised to arrive on Fox in one week’s time, and we anticipate a lot of important stuff across the board.

How can it not be? We’re talking here, after all, about the penultimate story of the season! A good bit of what you see in “Spring Cleaning” is going to be used to set the stage for the finale, and it’s going to be far more expansive when it comes to its storytelling. We know that a good bit of episode 16 was focused on Owen and his family; here, however, you’ll see a lot of the 126 and of some various romantic entanglements. Prepare yourselves accordingly!

To get a few more details on what you can expect to see, be sure to check out the full 9-1-1: Lone Star season 3 episode 17 synopsis with more insight as to what lies ahead:

The 126 respond to emergencies when a man falls into a trash compactor and a frantic mom tries to rescue her kids in a runaway car. Meanwhile, Tommy and Julius grow closer, as two team members disagree on keeping their romance a secret in the all-new “Spring Cleaning” episode of 9-1-1: LONE STAR airing Monday, May 9 (9:01-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (NLS-317) (TV-14 L, V)

Will this episode carry directly into said finale? We know that nothing is 100% confirmed on that as of yet, but this is absolutely a show that has done that before and will certainly do that again. We’re already expecting that the end of season 3 will carry over into a potential season 4; after all, that just makes the most sense.

