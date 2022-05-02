Blue Bloods season 12 finale photo: The issues ahead with Erin, Frank

Friday night the Blue Bloods season 12 finale is going to arrive on CBS and through that, you will have reminders that conflict comes in many forms.

So what can you expect to see here with Erin and Frank? Let’s just say that they are facing some problems, with many of them stemming from a brand-new role. Per the official “Silver Linings” synopsis, “Frank and Erin butt heads when Frank calls out the district attorney’s office for instituting a new rule that classifies armed robbery as a misdemeanor, a mandate that has immediate ramifications for Eddie and her partner.”

The photo above features Bridget Moynahan in the midst of trying to sort this out, and we have a feeling already as to what Frank’s stance is going to be with much of this. He’s not going to be altogether thrilled about anything that means that bad guys could stay out on the street, and maybe he’s worried that this could cause more issues for Eddie, Badillo, and other cops that are out there in the field. Sometimes, unexpected changes can lead to some unexpected consequences.

Our hope now is that over the course of this episode, there’s going to be something that these two can do in order to come to more of a compromise. The biggest issue, at least as far as we can tell, is the fact that Erin may not be able to do that much directly. After all, remember that she’s not the District Attorney! There’s a good bit that she can do for sure, but she doesn’t always have the power to influence decisions in a 100% direct way. Crawford could be the one to fully resolve this, though maybe Erin’s actions can get her another step towards being the next person in charge.

